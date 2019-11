MK Dons will take on Coventry City in the second round of the Leasing.com Trophy.

After winning their group, having beaten Stevenage and Fulham U21s, Dons earned a home draw in the southern section.

They were drawn against fellow League One side Coventry, who they played a month ago at Stadium MK - a game that was drawn 0-0.

Further details of the fixture will be announced shortly.