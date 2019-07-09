Dons to face neighbours in EFL Trophy

MK Dons will take on Wycombe Wanderers and Stevenage in the EFL Trophy this season.

The 48 EFL teams have already been placed into Groups in order to minimise travel for EFL Clubs and supporters, with the remaining 16 Invited teams drawn into those on Friday afternoon.

The trio must wait until Friday for their 'invited club' to be drawn into their group. Arsenal, Brighton - who Dons faced last season - Chelsea, Fulham, Norwich, Southampton, Tottenham and West Ham are in the draw to join Paul Tisdale's side.

The EFL Trophy Round One Group Stage Draw will take place on Friday live on talkSPORT on the Jim White Show at 12.30pm.