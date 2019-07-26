Dons to keep strict travel arrangements for AFC Wimbledon clash

MK Dons fans wanting to travel for the Carabao Cup first round game against AFC Wimbledon must use official transport to the game 'in the interests of safety.'

Dons' previous two trips to Kingston-upon-Thames have seen fans ushered into the Cherry Red Records Stadium with a police escort. The last meeting also saw AFC Wimbledon fans trying to board buses of Dons fans leaving after the game.

AFC Wimbledon vs MK Dons

With 650 tickets on now sale for the game on Tuesday August 13, the club have confirmed travel arrangements will once again see all fans with tickets having to use the supporter's buses to travel to the game from one of four departure sites.

A club statement read: "With the interests and safety of MK fans attending the game of paramount importance, the club held a consultative meeting with a broad cross-section of regular away supporters and it was overwhelmingly agreed that it was prudent that the arrangements that have been in place for the last two fixtures remain.

"All supporters will need to travel to the game via the Club’s official coaches – this will be the only way you can receive your match ticket.

"There will be four coach departure points – Bedford, Stadium MK, Aylesbury and one inside the M25. Timings to be confirmed in due course - supporters will be contacted directly."

Dons are planning to screen a beamback of the fixture at Stadium MK, subject to confirmation from the service provider. Details to be announced in due course.