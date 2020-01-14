Dons' trip to Portsmouth provisionally rearranged

MK Dons have announced the rearranged date for their fixture at Portsmouth, but that may change again.

Portsmouth's involvement in the FA Cup fourth round meant the trip to Fratton Park, originally scheduled for Saturday January 25, has been moved to Tuesday, February 18.

However, Pompey are also in the Leasing.com Trophy, and should they win their quarter final next week, the fixture will need to be moved again, this time to a week later on Tuesday February 25. Both games are set to kick off at 7.45pm.

Dons were 3-1 winners over Portsmouth at Stadium MK in December.