Former Exeter City defender Troy Brown is not in Paul Tisdale's plans for next season despite training with MK Dons this week.

The 28-year-old played under Tisdale at Exeter from 2015 until the manager's departure to Stadium MK last summer.

Following his release from the Grecians at the end of the season, Brown is currently seeking a new club, but The Citizen understand he will not be signing with Dons.