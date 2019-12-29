Dons were seconds away from League One safety

Ronan Curtis' stoppage time header may have been a consolation for Portsmouth in their 3-1 defeat, but it had huge connotations for MK Dons.

Having led 3-0 at Stadium MK, Dons were within seconds of escaping the League One relegation zone, jumping Tranmere Rovers, who drew 1-1 with Blackpool. But Curtis' header mean Dons and Rovers have the same goal-difference, so the standings heading into 2020 are based on goals scored. Ironically, Tranmere lead Dons in those stakes by three goals - and they were 3-1 winners at Stadium MK back in November.

Rochdale have lost their last three games and have slipped back into the jaws of relegation, as they went down 1-0 to Gillingham, while AFC Wimbledon are within two points of the drop zone after they lost 2-1 to Oxford. Bolton picked up another point in their quest for survival, drawing 1-1 with Shrewsbury.

That Oxford win sees Karl Robinson's side jump up to second place, with Ipswich now down to fourth, having picked up just two points from a possible 15. They were heavily beaten by Lincoln, going down 5-3. Leaders Wycombe too slipped up, losing their third game in a row as they were hammered 4-1 at home to Coventry City. Rotherham are up to third after crushing Peterborough 4-0.

Elsewhere, Accrington beat Burton 2-0, Fleetwood and Bristol Rovers - who visit Stadium MK on New Year's Day - shared a 0-0 draw and Sunderland were 2-1 winners against Doncaster Rovers.