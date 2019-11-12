Dons will appeal Agard's Wycombe red card

Dons boss Russell Martin is confident Kieran Agard's second red card in as many games will be overturned.

After the Dons striker was sent off against Tranmere 10 days ago, earning him a three-game ban, he returned to action in the Leasing.com Trophy on Tuesday night - a competition which does not count towards the ban - only to be given his marching orders in the last minute after clashing with Chairboys defender Giles Phillips, who was also sent off.

Agard was shown the red card for the second time in as many games

Dons and Wycombe were heading towards a penalty shoot-out at the time, with Nnami Ofoborh cancelling out Brennan Dickenson's first half free kick. Josh Parker netted in stoppage time to win it 2-1 for Wycombe.

Having watched the incident back with a referee's assessor, Martin said he was confident the red card would be overturned, and his side should have in fact had a penalty as a result of the scuffle.

"We've watched it back with the assessor, and Kieran has done nothing wrong," he said. "He's got pushed in the face, and the assessor says it should be a penalty to us for violent conduct. We haven't lost because of the referee, but it has cost us a player and a penalty.

"And there was a second incident when Kieran was pulled back when he was through. That one could go either way.

"We'll appeal Kieran's red card, and if it doesn't get overturned I'll be very surprised. I don't need him getting another suspension. He played really well tonight until then as well, he looked sharper."