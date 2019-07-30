Dons will fight to ensure no-one is out of pocket as a result of Bury game suspension

MK Dons will put all financial losses to the EFL and an independent commissioner to make sure Dons fans are not left out of pocket after the opening game of the season was suspended.

With the Shakers given extra time to prove they can compete in League 1 this season, Executive Director Andrew Cullen says Dons and their supporters are the ones being hit in the pocket as a result.

However, fans are being urged to keep receipts of any non-refundable travel arrangements for the club to lobby the EFL for compensation.

He said: "We hope most supporters will be able to recover costs, but there may be cases where that is not possible. We want to make sure anyone who cannot claim a refund, keep the evidence and we will take it up with the league. When we get clarification, we will keep you informed.

"We will work with the league and independent commissioner, who will hear the case against Bury, and award the costs."

Mr Cullen added: "It's the same process for the club. We've booked a coach to travel, we were going to train en-route, and we've booked hotels too. Hopefully most of the costs will be refundable, but if they are not, we might lose deposits and I think the League will look favourable on that and we will not suffer financially in any way as a result of this."