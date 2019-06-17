Dons will find out their Carabao Cup fate on Thursday

MK Dons will find out their first-round opponents for next season’s Carabao Cup when the draw takes place on Thursday evening.

After previous draws for the competition were made in Bangkok, Beijing and Vietnam, this year it returns to London when held live from Morrisons in Colindale, a short distance from Wembley, at 7pm on Thursday.

John Barnes and Ray Parlour will draw the 70 balls from the hat as they select the 35 fixtures for round one, including Dons who feature alongside clubs from the Championship, League One and League Two.

Last season, saw off Charlton in the opening round, winning 3-0 at Stadium MK before losing by the same margin to Premier League Bournemouth in the second round.

Fans will be able to watch the draw live in store and also tune in to the Carabao Cup Facebook page, with live text updates on EFL Twitter and EFL.com.

Huddersfield Town will be included, while fellow Championship newcomers Cardiff City and Fulham join the competition in round two alongside the Premier League clubs that are not competing in Europe.