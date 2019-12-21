Dons will spend Christmas in the League One drop-zone

MK Dons will remain in the relegation zone this Christmas after losing 3-1 to Gillingham on Saturday.

In League One's early kick-off, Dons had the opportunity to escape the drop zone, even if just for a few hours, with a point. However, their loss at Priestfield meant irrespective of the results around them, they would remain in the bottom three.

As it turns out, even a win may have kept them in the drop zone this Christmas after Tranmere Rovers, who started the day above Dons on goal-difference, beat AFC Wimbledon to move three points clear of relegation, now level on points with them.

The teams below Dons went head-to-head, and it was Bolton who took the points in a 3-2 win over Southend - Dons' Boxing Day opponents. Bolton are now two points behind Southend, despite starting with a 12-point deduction.

Rochdale are 18th after a 3-1 loss to Burton, while Doncaster and Accrington shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

After losing to Dons last week, Oxford beat League One leaders Wycombe 1-0, though Peterborough could only draw 0-0 with Bristol Rovers, and Ipswich failed to gain ground as they too were beaten 1-0 by tenth-place Portsmouth, who visit Stadium MK on December 29.

Shrewsbury beat Blackpool 1-0, Coventry edged out Lincoln by the same score and Rotherham shared the points with Fleetwood in a 2-2 draw.