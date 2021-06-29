Dons would 'still like to do something' with Sunderland striker Grigg

Will Grigg

Sunderland striker Will Grigg remains on Dons' wish-list this summer, but his future at the Stadium of Light remains unclear.

The striker netted eight goals in his loan spell at Stadium MK last season, including a club-record four goals in the 5-0 rout of Swindon Town. Russell Martin spoke openly about his desire to sign the striker again for this season, but in the ensuing weeks, little has changed in that respect.

The 29-year-old has been linked with moves to several League One sides, including a return to Wigan Athletic and uniting with former boss Paul Cook at Ipswich Town, though Dons hope to remain in the hunt for his services should Sunderland be willing to do business.

"Griggy is back with Sunderland so it's difficult to comment on really," said Martin. "We'd still like to do something with him.

"I've spoken to him numerous times over the summer to catch-up and to see what's going on.

"Invariably, he'll have interest from elsewhere, but Griggy knows what we would like to do. He's now got a situation with the club where they have to decide what to do with him.