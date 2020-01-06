Dorrans deal 'not one for us at the moment' says Dons boss

Russell Martin admitted he rates Dundee's Graham Dorrans highly, but said he was unlikely to sign the midfielder.

The 32-year-old played with Martin at Norwich City, Rangers and the Scottish national team, and is currently plying his trade at Dens Park in the Scottish Championship.

Martin has spoken recently of his desire to bring in experienced characters to his dressing room, and they do not come more experienced than Dorrans, with more than 300 career appearances under his belt.

Rumours north of the border have linked the midfielder with a move to Milton Keynes this month, but Martin said although they are friends and speak regularly, he does not expect to sign him in January.

"I've spoken to him, he's a top player," said the manager. "Whether or not he'll come down I don't know, to be honest. He's signed to another club, he's done well, he's good friends with their manager too.

"I'll always be interested in him, but while he's someone else's player, nothing can happen. He's a brilliant character, and footballer. But he's a Dundee player, and until that changes, it's not one for us at the moment."