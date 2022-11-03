Non-League Taunton Town make the trip to MK Dons in the first round of the FA Cup on Saturday

The National League South outfit are massive underdogs for the clash, but their manager insists the Somerset side are 'not going there to make the numbers up', and believes there is a chance he and his team can cause an upset.

Taunton travel to Stadium MK off the back of their biggest win of the season, a 4-1 triumph over Tonbridge Angels on Saturday which will ensure the players are confident and in good spirits.

"We are not going there to make the numbers up," said Dray.

"It is the FA Cup, so things can happen, but we are absolute outsiders, there is no doubt about it.

"But we were against Yeovil Town twice in the last round as well, and that suits us.

"We have enough experience not to be shell-shocked up there and we are going to turn up properly.

"Don't get me wrong, we are still going to enjoy the moment but we want to go there and put on a good display and give a good account of ourselves.

"We have a few things though, we have watched them and there are certain things that we can exploit, no doubt about that, and they will have looked at us as well.

"But the thing is, whatever their manager says to them next week, they will drop 10 to 15 per cent when they are playing a lower league team.

"That means we have to be 15 or 20 per cent higher, and then who knows?