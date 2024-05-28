Dykes saves from the spot as Newport Pagnell Pumas lift National Trophy

Newport Pagnell Pumas U15s

The youngsters continued their dominance with a win on penalties

wo penalty saves from keeper Sam Dykes ensured Newport Pagnell Pumas lifted the Junior Premier League National Trophy.

The all-conquering U15s side beat Harrogate Town on spot kicks after a thrilling 1-1 draw, rounding out a stunning spell for Craig Bicknell’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After dominating on the local scene over the last few years, Pumas were entered into the Junior Premier League this term and the National Trophy tournament.

More than holding their own in the league, it was in the Trophy where Pumas shone. Beating two National League sides en route to the semi-finals, Newport saw off Cheltenham Town in the semi-final to book their spot in the final.

After a tense 1-1 draw at Moss Rose, the home of Macclesfield FC, Dykes would make to stops in the shoot-out to secure the win for Pumas, sparking wild scenes of celebration afterwards.

With sons of boss Bicknell and assistant Daren Dykes involved in the squad, the manager said it was an emotional full-time whistle for everyone involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We literally fell to the floor,” he said. “Watching our boys lift the national trophy was a memory that will last forever and to do with all our families there and our sons being a big part of the final is something everyone will never forget.

“I’ve had most of these boys since they were five-years-old, it’s my son Vinny’s team, we have been through so much and they are all like mine and our coach Daren’s son Sam was the hero in the penalty shoot-out saving two.