Early odds on MK Dons' next manager after Martin departs
The race to replace Russell Martin as MK Dons manager is already underway.
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 9:01 pm
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 9:20 pm
Bookmakers have already drawn up their lists and put down the odds for who they believe will take over the Stadium MK hot-seat, with some interesting and high-profile names being linked to the post within hours of Martin's departure to Swansea.
Here are the early runners and the odds, according to Sky Bet.
