Early odds on MK Dons' next manager after Martin departs

The race to replace Russell Martin as MK Dons manager is already underway.

By Toby Lock
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 9:01 pm
Updated Sunday, 1st August 2021, 9:20 pm

Bookmakers have already drawn up their lists and put down the odds for who they believe will take over the Stadium MK hot-seat, with some interesting and high-profile names being linked to the post within hours of Martin's departure to Swansea.

Here are the early runners and the odds, according to Sky Bet.

1. Jody Morris - 2/1

Morris was in the running for the Swansea post before Martin took it. Was last spotted as Frank Lampard's assistant at Chelsea

2. Mark Bonner - 8/1

The Cambridge United boss steered his side to promotion to League One last season

3. Michael Duff - 5/1

The Cheltenham boss just guided his side to promotion from League Two

4. Alex Revell - 8/1

The former Dons striker knows the club after his time at Stadium MK in 2016, and guided Stevenage to 14th in League Two last season

