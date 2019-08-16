Efficient and effective Chairboys impress Tisdale

Paul Tisdale spoke of his admiration for Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth ahead of the sides meeting at Adams Park on Saturday.

While Dons have lost just one of eight previous meetings between the sides, they have not crossed paths since 2012, though Tisdale and Ainsworth are no strangers from the former's time at Exeter City.

The Chairboys currently sit fourth in the table, having made an undefeated start to the season. After an opening day win over Bolton, they drew 0-0 with Bristol Rovers. On Tuesday night, their Carabao Cup campaign ended with a penalty shoot-out defeat to Reading.

After surviving in League 1 last season, Tisdale says Wycombe's good start to the season does not surprise him, and heaped praise on Ainsworth, who is currently the second longest serving manager in the EFL.

"It's no surprise," said Tisdale. "They look already a team that is developing. Gareth has been there a long time, he knows his role and the dynamic at the club.

"They seem to get their strategy absolutely spot on, they have total clarity in the way they play and they recruit very well for it. They're very selective, patient and probably get good value. And then they execute well. He does exactly the job to get the best out of his team. They really are fit for purpose.

Paul Tisdale

"I cannot be more of an admirer for a man who works within limitations but gets more than what he pays. As a manage,r there are so many ideas you can have but you have to get all the players doing the same thing at the same time, and he gets that from his players.

"We are going to have a very tough game. I've got an idea of what we can expect, but that's only half the job. You have to then beat that team. He's got a very effective team and he knows exactly what he's doing."