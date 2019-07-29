EFL extend Bury's deadline as MK Dons are made to wait

The first game of the season remains under threat for MK Dons after the EFL gave Bury an extended stay of execution until 5pm to prove they can complete League 1.

On Friday night, the authority had given the Shakers until midday to provide them with assurances, however that deadline has now been extended to 5pm this evening (Monday).

The EFL have offered the extension to both Bury and fellow League 1 club Bolton Wanderers, who are suffering their own issues with a takeover bid.

The EFL statement in full:

"Following extensive discussions with the Administrators of Bolton Wanderers, the ownership at Bury and the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) over the course of the weekend some progress has been achieved in regard to the respective challenges they currently face.

"However, concerns do remain and both Clubs are required to provide confirmation to the League’s satisfaction that they can meet all outstanding commitments.

"To give both Clubs the maximum opportunity to comply with the request, a deadline of 5pm on Monday 29 July has been set for them to provide the EFL with the necessary evidence. The 5pm cut-off point replaces the noon deadline issued to Bury, which was confirmed on Friday evening.

"If the information is not received, the EFL Board is likely to suspend the opening day fixtures against Wycombe Wanderers (Bolton Wanderers) and MK Dons (Bury) under the provision of EFL Regulation 28.2.

"The EFL will continue to offer its full assistance and support to both Clubs in order to achieve the objective of securing long-term futures for them but with the season now a matter of days away there is no other option but for all outstanding matters to be brought to a conclusion."