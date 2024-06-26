MK Dons open their 2024/25 campaign at home to Bradford City.MK Dons open their 2024/25 campaign at home to Bradford City.
EFL Fixture Day: Supercomputer predicts another play-off battle for MK Dons, plus where Bradford City, AFC Wimbledon, Notts County and Gillimgham arn and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 26th Jun 2024, 11:36 BST
MK Dons will host Bradford City in a tough opener to their League Two campaign.

The Dons fell just short last season after being beaten by Crawley in the play-offs.

But hopes remain high that MK can bounce back and go two stages better in 2024/25.

And this is how a supercomputer commissioned by Grosvenor Sport see things going.

The supercomputer is a model created by a specifically curated code, which works as a probability model to predict the outcome of every single League On match and then simulates every fixture 1,000 times.

Here is how they think the League Two season will finish.

You can get your daily Dons news, here.

86pts (+26)

1. Fleetwood Town

86pts (+26)Photo: Pete Norton

84pts (+21)

2. Port Vale

84pts (+21)Photo: Pete Norton

82pts (+21)

3. Cheltenham Town

82pts (+21)Photo: Dan Istitene

80pts (+15)

4. Bradford City

80pts (+15)Photo: Shaun Botterill

