EFL postpone Dons' opening day clash with Bury

MK Dons will have to wait for another week to play their opening League 1 game after the EFL postponed this Saturday's game with Bury.

Bury's failure to provide assurances they can see out the entire season at this stage has forced the governing body to postpone the fixture, and potentially Bury's game with Accrington on Saturday August 10.

It means Dons' first game of the campaign will be against Shrewsbury at Stadium MK on August 10.

EFL STATEMENT IN FULL

"Following continued and comprehensive discussions with the ownership at Bury and other interested parties throughout Monday, the EFL Board is not satisfied it has received the necessary evidence in regard to the outstanding information it requires that demonstrates how the Club will be funded moving forwards.

"As a result of not meeting Monday’s 5pm deadline, which had been extended on two previous occasions, the EFL Board feels it has been placed in an unenviable position and, regrettably, has opted to take the reluctant decision to suspend Saturday’s opening day fixture with MK Dons under the provision of EFL Regulation 28.2.

"In addition, the EFL Board, if not in possession of the necessary evidence by 12pm on Friday 2 August 2019, will make a determination as to whether to suspend Bury’s away fixture at Accrington Stanley on Saturday 10 August 2019.

"As has been the case throughout this entire process, the EFL will continue to offer its full assistance to the ownership at Bury, but remains clear that while the League is here to support the Club through some extremely complex and complicated issues, the outstanding matters can only be resolved with the cooperation from the Club itself."