EFL rumours: Bristol City midfielder's move to MK Dons falls through, Napoli offer £8m for Sheffield United star

The club will have to act fast to find a replacement if the start of the season isn’t to feel the negative effects of being without a head coach.

Following Martin’s departure, Dean Lewington will take interim charge of the team going into the new campaign, though the skipper is not interested in the position full-time.

Dons’ Sporting Director Sweeting has admitted he had applications before Martin even confirmed his move to Swansea, however there is no one in the pipeline to take over in the immediate future.

"It will take as long as it takes," he said. "We were prepared for it in it's infancy, but it will take as long as it takes. We're talking to people, we've had some interesting applicants as well as the people I had in mind. We recognise games are coming thick and fast but we want it sorted as quickly as possible.”

MK Dons travel to the Reebok Stadium to take on Bolton Wanderers in their League One opener this weekend.

