Live

EFL transfer news: Find out who is going where around League One and Two - Monday June 10

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 28th May 2024, 10:23 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2024, 06:27 BST
Find out what is happening in League One and Two here.Find out what is happening in League One and Two here.
Find out what is happening in League One and Two here.
It might be the close season but there is still plenty going on around the EFL.

Here we bring you the latest news from across League One and Two for Monday June 10.

Join the debate on our social media channels.

EFL: Latest news from League One and Two

10:32 BST

MK Dons target?

MK Dons are interested in a loan move for Brighton goalkeeper Tom McGill, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page.

Brighton keeper Tom McGillBrighton keeper Tom McGill
Brighton keeper Tom McGill

10:26 BST

A familiar face

Cheltenham Town are set to re-sign Harry Pell on a free transfer after the midfielder passed a medical, reports Jon Palmer of Gloucestershire Live.

Harry Pell could be heading back to Cheltenham.Harry Pell could be heading back to Cheltenham.
Harry Pell could be heading back to Cheltenham.
10:23 BST

And from the man himself

“It feels great to be here. When the manager called me, it definitely perked my ears up.

“Collectively, the goal is to push for promotion. That was made clear when I spoke to the gaffer, and that’s something that drew me to the club, so I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can do this season.”

Will Mannion
10:23 BST

Reaction from the boss

“He’s an experienced goalkeeper. We’re looking to improve every department over the summer in what is a big recruitment window for us.

“We identified Will as a real good goalkeeper who has done fantastically well at Cambridge and he did well against us in the game that he played. He’s someone that’s a real good profile in terms of size, he’s on his way up, he’s really hungry and he wants to get to and play at a higher level. That’s what attracted us to him.

Nathan Jones, Charlton manager
10:22 BST

Done deal

Cambridge keeper Will Mannion is now an Addick.

08:17 BST

“We’ve taken some short-term fire in terms of what’s been assumed etc (with Hornby clearly stating the former boss had not been sacked).

“But I think once the emotion goes and once the dust settles, we’ve set this club for the long-term benefit in terms of what we got out of the process.”

Paul Hornby (Barrow chairman)
08:15 BST

Next level

Barrow AFC chairman Paul Hornby believes the club are ready to take the next step under new head coach Stephen Clemence, report The Mail.

Hornby admits that the ways things ended with former manager Pete Wild was far from ideal.

But Wild’s departure has allowed the club to move in a different direction says Hornby.

08:13 BST

Best for business

Danny Cowley insists the sale of Jayden Fevrier and Jay Mingi represents good business for Colchester United, reports the Colchester Gazette.

08:10 BST

Interest high in keeper

Goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo was released by Arsenal this month upon the expiry of his contract but has many suitors interested in procuring his services following his loan move to Wrexham.

The ex-Arsenal goalkeeper was a fan favourite during last season's promotion to League One, with the 22-year-old arriving on loan following the shock re-retirement of former Manchester United keeper Ben Foster after just four games in League Two.

Arthur Okonkwo is attracting interestArthur Okonkwo is attracting interest
Arthur Okonkwo is attracting interest
08:07 BST

Rotherham man attracts interest

Football Insider reports that Queens Park Rangers are set to battle it out with Championship rivals Sheffield WednesdayMillwall and Swansea City for Rotherham United defender Cameron Humphreys who still has twelve months remaining on his contract with the Millers.

Having already sold goalkeeper Viktor Johansson to Stoke City for a reported £1 million, after the Potters activated his release clause, the outlet are claiming that Rotherham could now cash in on interest in Humphreys following the club’s relegation to League One this season

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:League OneEFL