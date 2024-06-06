"I feel very happy to know that I will be signing as a permanent player! I have really enjoyed it so far, the staff, players, and the fans have all been really welcoming to me and it is really starting to feel like home."

Looking forward to the upcoming season, Chesters said, "I cannot wait to get back with the lads for pre-season and meeting up with everyone again. I have been keeping myself fit, but I have had a couple of weeks off just to rest and relax, and I am very excited and keen to get back into the swing of things now.”