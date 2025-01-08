According to a report from Football Insider, Bradford City are set to win the race to sign MK Dons midfielder Tommy Leigh, after agreeing an undisclosed fee for him. Leigh signed for MK Dons during the summer transfer window However, he’s struggled for first-team minutes so far this season and is now set for a permanent exit.According to a report from Football Insider, Bradford City are set to win the race to sign MK Dons midfielder Tommy Leigh, after agreeing an undisclosed fee for him. Leigh signed for MK Dons during the summer transfer window However, he’s struggled for first-team minutes so far this season and is now set for a permanent exit.
EFL transfer window: MK Dons midfielder heading to Bradford City, Huddersfield Town interested in Bolton Wanderers striker and Sunderland target £20m AS Roma player

The January transfer window is here for another year.

And there is set to be plenty of ins and outs from around Leagues One and Two as clubs look to fine-tune their squads for the season run in.

Here we round-up the latest rumours and done deals.

According to a report from Football Insider, Bradford City are set to win the race to sign MK Dons midfielder Tommy Leigh, after agreeing an undisclosed fee for him. Leigh signed for MK Dons during the summer transfer window However, he’s struggled for first-team minutes so far this season and is now set for a permanent exit.

According to a report from Football Insider, Bradford City are set to win the race to sign MK Dons midfielder Tommy Leigh, after agreeing an undisclosed fee for him. Leigh signed for MK Dons during the summer transfer window However, he's struggled for first-team minutes so far this season and is now set for a permanent exit.

Charles, who has been capped 28 times for the Northern Ireland national team, has been Bolton's top scorer for the previous two seasons, but has found game-time harder to come by this season.

Charles, who has been capped 28 times for the Northern Ireland national team, has been Bolton's top scorer for the previous two seasons, but has found game-time harder to come by this season.

Sunderland’s pursuit of Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fee looks to be gathering pace with several sources in Italy suggesting the deal has progressed (Sunderland Echo). The Frenchman, who worked with Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris, is currently out of favour at Roma under the current regime.

Sunderland's pursuit of Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fee looks to be gathering pace with several sources in Italy suggesting the deal has progressed (Sunderland Echo). The Frenchman, who worked with Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris, is currently out of favour at Roma under the current regime.

Birmingham City have been credited with an interest in USA international Lennard Maloney (Birmingham Live). Maloney primarily plays as a midfielder for Bundesliga side FC Heidenheim, but he has also operated in defence this season. The Germany-born player has won two caps for the United States.

Birmingham City have been credited with an interest in USA international Lennard Maloney (Birmingham Live). Maloney primarily plays as a midfielder for Bundesliga side FC Heidenheim, but he has also operated in defence this season. The Germany-born player has won two caps for the United States.

