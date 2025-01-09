Leyton Orient and Stockport County are both chasing a January move for Manchester United youngster Ethan Williams, Football Insider has claimed. Williams has been with the Red Devils since November 2019 and has featured heavily for their youth sides, the U18s and U21s. The 19-year-old signed his first professional deal at Old Trafford last year after starring for the treble-winning U18s.Leyton Orient and Stockport County are both chasing a January move for Manchester United youngster Ethan Williams, Football Insider has claimed. Williams has been with the Red Devils since November 2019 and has featured heavily for their youth sides, the U18s and U21s. The 19-year-old signed his first professional deal at Old Trafford last year after starring for the treble-winning U18s.
Leyton Orient and Stockport County are both chasing a January move for Manchester United youngster Ethan Williams, Football Insider has claimed. Williams has been with the Red Devils since November 2019 and has featured heavily for their youth sides, the U18s and U21s. The 19-year-old signed his first professional deal at Old Trafford last year after starring for the treble-winning U18s.

EFL transfer window: One in one out at MK Dons, Barrow to sign Blackburn Rovers youngster and Leyton Orient and Stockport County keen on deal for Manchester United starlet

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 1st Jan 2025, 08:41 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2025, 13:40 GMT
The January transfer window is here for another year.

And there is set to be plenty of ins and outs from around Leagues One and Two as clubs look to fine-tune their squads for the season run in.

Here we round-up the latest rumours and done deals.

Leyton Orient and Stockport County are both chasing a January move for Manchester United youngster Ethan Williams, Football Insider has claimed. Williams has been with the Red Devils since November 2019 and has featured heavily for their youth sides, the U18s and U21s. The 19-year-old signed his first professional deal at Old Trafford last year after starring for the treble-winning U18s.

1. League One sides want United prospect

Leyton Orient and Stockport County are both chasing a January move for Manchester United youngster Ethan Williams, Football Insider has claimed. Williams has been with the Red Devils since November 2019 and has featured heavily for their youth sides, the U18s and U21s. The 19-year-old signed his first professional deal at Old Trafford last year after starring for the treble-winning U18s. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
MK Dons are close to bringing in a new face to the squad, while are preparing for one to leave too. Tommy Leigh, heavily linked with a move to Bradford City, appears on the brink of a move to Valley Parade, while head coach Scott Lindsey also admitted he was close to making a signing ahead of this Saturday’s trip to Brunton Park to face Carlisle United.

2. MK Dons player heading for Bradford

MK Dons are close to bringing in a new face to the squad, while are preparing for one to leave too. Tommy Leigh, heavily linked with a move to Bradford City, appears on the brink of a move to Valley Parade, while head coach Scott Lindsey also admitted he was close to making a signing ahead of this Saturday’s trip to Brunton Park to face Carlisle United. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Blackburn Rovers youngster Leo Duru is poised to undergo a medical ahead of a proposed loan switch to Barrow, according to a report by the Lancashire Telegraph. Duru, 19, linked up with the Lancashire outfit having previously been at Manchester United. He has since risen up through their academy ranks and has been a regular at various different youth levels over recent times.

3. Barrow to loan Rovers youngster

Blackburn Rovers youngster Leo Duru is poised to undergo a medical ahead of a proposed loan switch to Barrow, according to a report by the Lancashire Telegraph. Duru, 19, linked up with the Lancashire outfit having previously been at Manchester United. He has since risen up through their academy ranks and has been a regular at various different youth levels over recent times. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Bristol Rovers are set to sign Romaine Sawyers following his exit from AFC Wimbledon, according to the South London Press. The Gas are poised to bring the player to the Memorial Ground on a free transfer. Sawyers, who is 33-years-old, has made 449 appearances in his career to date and has scored 35 goals. He was playing in the Premier League as recently as 2021 with West Brom.

4. Bristol Rovers close in on Sawyers

Bristol Rovers are set to sign Romaine Sawyers following his exit from AFC Wimbledon, according to the South London Press. The Gas are poised to bring the player to the Memorial Ground on a free transfer. Sawyers, who is 33-years-old, has made 449 appearances in his career to date and has scored 35 goals. He was playing in the Premier League as recently as 2021 with West Brom. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:EFLBlackburn RoversLeyton OrientStockport CountyManchester United
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice