Eisa kept coming back to the top of Dons' wishlist

Mo Eisa with Sporting Director Liam Sweeting

Striker Mo Eisa was the name Dons' recruitment team kept coming back to as they sought out a striker for the upcoming season.

The 27-year-old was on Dons' shopping list back in January as they looked to replace Carlton Morris when parent club Norwich City sold him to Barnsley while on loan at Stadium MK. At that time though, it is understood Dons were unwilling to match Peterborough's asking price for the striker, instead signing Charlie Brown from Chelsea and taking Will Grigg in loan from Sunderland.

After Cameron Jerome, Joe Mason and Kieran Agard left the club at the end of the season though, Russell Martin's recruitment team looked for several options to lead the line, but Sporting Director Liam Sweeting admitted they kept circling back round to Eisa before completing the move on Tuesday evening.

“I’m delighted that we have been able to get this completed," Sweeting said. "Mo is someone we have known and admired for a long time and whenever we sat down together to discuss strikers this summer, Mo was a name we kept coming back to.

“A key strength of our recruitment has been our ability to react, and the way we are operating in terms of player trading has enabled us to make a substantial move in signing Mo at the first opportunity a deal was viable. I must thank both the Chairman and Mo’s representatives for the relentless work that has gone into making this happen.