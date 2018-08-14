End of the FA Cup adventure for Newport Pagnell

Newport Pagnell Town’s FA Cup adventure is over at the first hurdle after they were beaten 2-0 by Godmanchester Rovers on Saturday.

Second half strikes from Joe Furness, from the penalty spot, and Matt Allan ensured the home side progress beyond the extra preliminary round.

“I thought the first we played well and created a lot of chances,” said manager Darren Lynch. “But it was as the same as last week - we didn’t take our opportunities when we were on top.

“The second half was a more even affair, but they were awarded a pen that was a bit suspect but they things happen and after the spot kick was converted we seemed to lose our shape and discipline which ultimately led to their second goal and tie its self.

“We must regroup and get ready for a massive league game away at Wellingborough.”

Thanks to a reformat of the prize money distribution in the FA Cup, Newport will bank £750 despite being knocked out of the competition, where last year they would have received nothing.