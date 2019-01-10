England debut for Rhyan

MK College student Rhyan Evans and Mavericks Futsal Club player featured for the England Senior Men’s Deaf Team in the fifth European Championships, held in Tampere, Finland.

Rhyan made his debut against Norway, and helped his side come from 4-2 down to win 6-4. Unfortunately though, defeats to eventual winners Russia 9-4, and Sweden 6-2 meant wins over Bulgaria 6,3 and the Netherlands 4-2, England’s campaign came to a premature end.

Rhyan has been involved with deaf and mainstream Futsal across the region for a number of years, and has featured in Mavericks first season in the Northants Premier Futsal League.