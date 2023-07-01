England Lionesses played out a 0-0 with Portugal in Milton Keynes on Saturday as they prepare for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

In front of another packed Stadium MK crowd, Sarina Wiegman’s side, who were without injured city skipper Leah Williamson, were unable to break down the staunch Portugese defence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Second-half substitute Alessia Russo came closest to opening the scoring but saw her effort cleared off the line in the second-half, while Georgia Stanway also saw a header hit the bar on the hour-mark.

“We're disappointed not to score,” said Wiegman afterwards. “We saw a lot of differences between the first and second-half.

“We were too slow in the first-half, and had too many players behind the ball. We did a little better in the second-half with players higher, the ball tempo was higher, but we spent too long on the ball at times too.

“We created a lot of chances, but the number of chances doesn't always say much, but we should have scored.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was a decent result though for the Portugese, who are heading to their first ever World Cup competition.

The reigning European champions will play a behind-closed-doors game with Canada before they head to Australia and New Zealand for the World Cup, which will get underway later this month.