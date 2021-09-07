England U21s 2-0 Kosovo U21s: Get the latest from Milton Keynes

The Young Lions kick off their Euro 2023 qualification campaign at Stadium MK this evening.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 8:57 pm

England U21s vs Kosovo U21s live from Milton Keynes

Get the latest from the game here.

England U21s 2-0 Kosovo U21s

Last updated: Thursday, 01 January, 1970, 01:00

Tuesday, 07 September, 2021, 20:57

Read the report after England’s U21s victory

England U21s 2-0 Kosovo U21s: Routine victory for England U21s in Milton Keynes

England U21s 2-0 Kosovo U21s

Tuesday, 07 September, 2021, 20:53

FULL TIME: England U21s 2-0 Kosovo U21s

Easy stuff in the second half for the Young Lions. Never really in any trouble, never really causing any either. Some good performances from the likes of Conor Gallagher, while the defensive pair of Marc Guehi and Taylor Harwood-Bellis ensured Kosovo barely had a kick in the final third.

Solid, exactly what was needed for England U21s.

Tuesday, 07 September, 2021, 20:48

90 mins: Four minutes to be added on

Into stoppage time we go, four more minutes to be played

Tuesday, 07 September, 2021, 20:43

85 mins: A surprising attendance

It doesn’t look it, but today’s official attendance is 5,781

Tuesday, 07 September, 2021, 20:43

82 mins: More changes for England

Oliver Skipp limps out early after a fierce tackle on the edge of the England box. He’s replaced by Thomas Doyle.

And Noni Madueke is replaced by Valentino Livramento.

Tuesday, 07 September, 2021, 20:42

80 mins: Excellent effort from Kosovo

Kosovo’s Diamant Berisha has England keeper Bursik flying to his left to deny the visitors what would have been a brilliant goal from the edge of the penalty area.

Tuesday, 07 September, 2021, 20:29

72 mins: Second change

Tyrese John-Jules comes on to replace England’s other goal-scorer Cole Palmer

Tuesday, 07 September, 2021, 20:24

65 mins: England make their first chance

Goal-scorer Rhian Brewster is replaced by Folarin Balogun.

Tuesday, 07 September, 2021, 20:23

64 mins: Much better from Madueku

After his earlier cross was blasted through the box, this time his effort looked on course for Brewster but a deflection takes it fizzing across goal about a yard out, but crucially out of everyone’s reach.

It remains 2-0.

Tuesday, 07 September, 2021, 20:16

56 mins: Wasted opportunity

Great work from Noni Madueke on the left flank for England, but with Brewster tearing in to support around the penalty spot, the PSV youngster blasted the ball across the face of goal and out on the far side.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
MK Dons