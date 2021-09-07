England U21s 2-0 Kosovo U21s: Get the latest from Milton Keynes
England U21s 2-0 Kosovo U21s
Read the report after England’s U21s victory
FULL TIME: England U21s 2-0 Kosovo U21s
Easy stuff in the second half for the Young Lions. Never really in any trouble, never really causing any either. Some good performances from the likes of Conor Gallagher, while the defensive pair of Marc Guehi and Taylor Harwood-Bellis ensured Kosovo barely had a kick in the final third.
Solid, exactly what was needed for England U21s.
90 mins: Four minutes to be added on
Into stoppage time we go, four more minutes to be played
85 mins: A surprising attendance
It doesn’t look it, but today’s official attendance is 5,781
82 mins: More changes for England
Oliver Skipp limps out early after a fierce tackle on the edge of the England box. He’s replaced by Thomas Doyle.
And Noni Madueke is replaced by Valentino Livramento.
80 mins: Excellent effort from Kosovo
Kosovo’s Diamant Berisha has England keeper Bursik flying to his left to deny the visitors what would have been a brilliant goal from the edge of the penalty area.
72 mins: Second change
Tyrese John-Jules comes on to replace England’s other goal-scorer Cole Palmer
65 mins: England make their first chance
Goal-scorer Rhian Brewster is replaced by Folarin Balogun.
64 mins: Much better from Madueku
After his earlier cross was blasted through the box, this time his effort looked on course for Brewster but a deflection takes it fizzing across goal about a yard out, but crucially out of everyone’s reach.
It remains 2-0.
56 mins: Wasted opportunity
Great work from Noni Madueke on the left flank for England, but with Brewster tearing in to support around the penalty spot, the PSV youngster blasted the ball across the face of goal and out on the far side.