England U21s to play in Milton Keynes

Stadium MK will play host to England U21s' 2021 Euro qualifier against Austria later this year.

Aidy Boothroyd's side will return to Milton Keynes on Tuesday October 15.

England U21s

The U21s last played in Milton Keynes in 2013, where a brace from Saido Berahino and a goal from Michael Keane secured a 3-0 win over Finland.

More recently the England Women senior team also recorded a 3-0 win at the stadium against Austria in 2017, with goals from Ellen White, Lucy Bronze and Isobel Christiansen.

MK Dons chairman Pete Winkelman said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming the Young Lions back to Milton Keynes this October – the perfect way to kick-off the celebrations of Milton Keynes as a European City of Sport for 2020.

“This match will add to the long list of special events we have had the pleasure of hosting here at Stadium MK, while it will provide a fantastic opportunity for the people of Milton Keynes to see the young stars of the future in action on their doorstep.”

Tickets are on sale now for the game priced £1 for children (under 16) and an adult early bird ticket at £10 available until 19 August (standard ticket £15).

Tickets can be bought directly through MK Dons via mkdons.pvxgateway.com