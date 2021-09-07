England U21s 2-0 Kosovo U21s: Get the latest from Milton Keynes
The Young Lions kick off their Euro 2023 qualification campaign at Stadium MK this evening.
England U21s vs Kosovo U21s live from Milton Keynes
Get the latest from the game here.
England U21s 2-0 Kosovo U21s
56 mins: Wasted opportunity
Great work from Noni Madueke on the left flank for England, but with Brewster tearing in to support around the penalty spot, the PSV youngster blasted the ball across the face of goal and out on the far side.
50 mins: Fingertip save from the keeper
Bit of a melee in the penalty area from England’s corner, Brewster throws himself at the loose ball in the six-yard box but keeper Besson bravely dives at his feet to keep it out.
Second half
Kosovo restart the game, trailing 2-0 at Stadium MK
In the picture: Rhian Brewster
HALF TIME: England U21s 2-0 Kosovo U21s
After a slightly shaky start, England have been in complete control here. Goals from Brewster and Palmer are the difference but they’ve really cruised into the break.
Decent chances have come and gone, but 2-0 is more than fair.
35 mins: Header just wide
Marc Guehi ghosted in at the far post from the corner but heads just wide. Decent effort from the skipper.
33 mins: England turning up the pressure
Noni Madueke’s eye’s lit up there as the ball bounced kindly for him on the edge of the box, but his strike is well over the bar.
The home side are now well on top of this one, controlling the game and the tempo.
In the picture: Cole Palmer
GOAL! 26 mins: What strike from Palmer!
What a goal from Cole Palmer! He’s picked it up on the byline just inside the box, brings it into the danger zone and lashes it past Besson from a tight angle to double England’s lead!
22 mins: Good chance to equalise
Mark Marleku gets some space in behind Marc Guehi, but Bursik is a match for it, denying the strike as it went out for a corner.