England U21s 2-0 Kosovo U21s: Get the latest from Milton Keynes

The Young Lions kick off their Euro 2023 qualification campaign at Stadium MK this evening.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 8:16 pm

England U21s vs Kosovo U21s live from Milton Keynes

Get the latest from the game here.

England U21s 2-0 Kosovo U21s

Last updated: Thursday, 01 January, 1970, 01:00

Tuesday, 07 September, 2021, 20:16

56 mins: Wasted opportunity

Great work from Noni Madueke on the left flank for England, but with Brewster tearing in to support around the penalty spot, the PSV youngster blasted the ball across the face of goal and out on the far side.

Tuesday, 07 September, 2021, 20:09

50 mins: Fingertip save from the keeper

Bit of a melee in the penalty area from England’s corner, Brewster throws himself at the loose ball in the six-yard box but keeper Besson bravely dives at his feet to keep it out.

Tuesday, 07 September, 2021, 20:03

Second half

Kosovo restart the game, trailing 2-0 at Stadium MK

Tuesday, 07 September, 2021, 20:01

In the picture: Rhian Brewster

Rhian Brewster converts from the spot to give England the lead over Kosovo
Tuesday, 07 September, 2021, 19:48

HALF TIME: England U21s 2-0 Kosovo U21s

After a slightly shaky start, England have been in complete control here. Goals from Brewster and Palmer are the difference but they’ve really cruised into the break.

Decent chances have come and gone, but 2-0 is more than fair.

Tuesday, 07 September, 2021, 19:36

35 mins: Header just wide

Marc Guehi ghosted in at the far post from the corner but heads just wide. Decent effort from the skipper.

Tuesday, 07 September, 2021, 19:35

33 mins: England turning up the pressure

Noni Madueke’s eye’s lit up there as the ball bounced kindly for him on the edge of the box, but his strike is well over the bar.

The home side are now well on top of this one, controlling the game and the tempo.

Tuesday, 07 September, 2021, 19:34

In the picture: Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer celebrates his cracker against Kosovo
Tuesday, 07 September, 2021, 19:54

GOAL! 26 mins: What strike from Palmer!

What a goal from Cole Palmer! He’s picked it up on the byline just inside the box, brings it into the danger zone and lashes it past Besson from a tight angle to double England’s lead!

Tuesday, 07 September, 2021, 19:25

22 mins: Good chance to equalise

Mark Marleku gets some space in behind Marc Guehi, but Bursik is a match for it, denying the strike as it went out for a corner.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
MK Dons