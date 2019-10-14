England Under-21s gearing up for crucial 2021 UEFA qualifier against Austria at Stadium MK

Tickets are still available for England's crucial 2021 UEFA European Under-21 qualifying clash against Austria at Stadium MK on Tuesday night (ko 7.45pm).

Aidy Boothroyd's men are in action off the back of a frustrating 2-2 draw in a friendly at Slovenia last Friday.

Manchester City's Phil Foden is expected to start for England Under-21s at Stadium MK on Tuesday

The Young Lions were in control and cruising, sitting 2-0 up going into the final eight minutes up in Maribor, thanks to goals from Eddie Nketiah and Sam Surridge.

But they conceded two late goals, with Slovenia equalising in the fourth minute of time added on.

England are in qualfiying Group 3, and currently sit second with two wins from two games.

Tuesday night's opponents Austria are top of the pile having won three out of three, their latest success a comprehensive 3-0 win over Turkey on Friday, so this is a key fixture for England.

Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi, Manchester City’s Phil Foden and Everton’s Tom Davies are among those in the England squad and could all feature at Stadium MK.

Tickets for the match are priced at just £1 for children and £15 for adults, while groups of 15 or more can book tickets at a rate of £7.50 for adults and £1 children.

To book tickets, go to https://mkdons.pvxgateway.com/buy-tickets-2/

Alternatively you can got to the box office at Stadium MK, or call 0333 200 5343.