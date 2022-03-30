Euros will provide huge boost for women’s game in Milton Keynes

MK Dons forward Mollie Coupar

Hosting four matches at the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 tournament will provide a huge boost to women’s football in Milton Keynes, according to striker Mollie Coupar.

Dons are the only women’s team in their division to play all of their home games on the same pitch as their male counterparts.

And with four matches, including a tournament semi-final, heading to Stadium MK, Coupar says the Euro’s will be of huge benefit not just to the women’s game overall, but to Dons as well.

“It’s the best thing we could have,” she said.“ We get to use the stadium and play our games here too, so having the Euros come will improve not just us as a team and what we have to offer, but it will show people what we get to use too. We’re the only club in our tier who get these kind of facilities.