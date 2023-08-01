Every League Two club’s promotion odds with Betfair and the price you can get on MK Dons, Mansfield Town, Swindon Town, Bradford City, Salford City and Stockport County - picture gallery
MK Dons have been installed as 10/3 shots for promotion with Betfair.
Wrexham (5/6) and Stockport (5/4) are the favourites to win promotion to League One, while Notts County are 13/8
Other contenders for promotion include Gillingham, Bradford and Mansfield.
At the other end of the League Two table, Crawley are 5/2 favourites to go down, with Harrogate 10/3 and Colchester 9/2.
