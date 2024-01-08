News you can trust since 1981
Mo Eisa joined Milton Keynes Dons from Peterborough United for a record £400,000 in the 2020/21 season.Mo Eisa joined Milton Keynes Dons from Peterborough United for a record £400,000 in the 2020/21 season.
Every League Two club's record transfer fee and where MK Dons, Mansfield Town, Swindon Town, Bradford City and Stockport County - picture gallery

League Two’s clubs are working hard to revamp their squads – be it for promotion pushes or to try and beat the drop.
Some cash will most certainly be splashed but not like in days gone by.

Most clubs are unlikely to break the level of their current record signings. Three clubs – Bradford, Doncaster and Notts County – have all spent over £1m on players before.

Salford’s record transfer could have been paid by a personal bank loan, coming in at £7,000 for Jordan Hulme.

But how does every club rank against their rivals?

Here we have the answers courtesy of the www.transfermarkt.co.uk website.

David Hopkin is Bradford City's record signing after joining from Leeds in 2000/01.

1. Bradford City - £3.38m

David Hopkin is Bradford City's record signing after joining from Leeds in 2000/01. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Billy Sharp joined Doncaster Rovers for a club record in 7 July 2010.

2. Doncaster Rovers - £1.15m

Billy Sharp joined Doncaster Rovers for a club record in 7 July 2010. Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Kasper Schmeichel left City to team up with his old boss Sven-Goran Eriksson at Notts County for a club record £1m in Aug 2009.

3. Kasper Schmeichel (Notts County) - £1m

Kasper Schmeichel left City to team up with his old boss Sven-Goran Eriksson at Notts County for a club record £1m in Aug 2009. Photo: Matthew Lewis

Joey Beauchamp joined Swindon in the 1994/95 season for £900,000 from West Ham.

4. Swindon Town - £900,000

Joey Beauchamp joined Swindon in the 1994/95 season for £900,000 from West Ham. Photo: Getty Images

