Stadium MK will be the biggest ground in League Two next season.

Every League Two stadium ranked by capacity and how MK Dons' Stadium MK compares to Bradford City, Notts County, Wrexham and Swindon Town- picture gallery

There are some pretty big grounds in League Two right now, grounds that wouldn’t be out of place in the Premier League.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 14th Jun 2023, 12:23 BST

Wrexham, Notts County and MK Dons are all new to the league with cracking grounds to go alongside the likes of Valley Parade and the Eco-Power Stadium.

Next season the total capacity in League 2 will be 271,538 with a league capacity average of 10,862.

But which club’s have the smallest and biggest grounds. Here we rank each stadium from smallest to biggest.

(The stats are provided via the footballgroundmap.com website.)

Let us know which are your favourite grounds to visit around the league and why via our social media channels.

Get your daily Dons news here.

3,800

1. Wetherby Road (Harrogate Town)

3,800 Photo: Pete Norton

4,256.

2. Holker Street (Barrow)

4,256. Photo: Pete Norton

5,057

3. The Crown Ground (Accrington Stanley)

5,057 Photo: George Wood

5,108.

4. Peninsula Stadium ( Salford City)

5,108. Photo: Clive Brunskill

