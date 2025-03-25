MK Dons have had better than average home crowds this season.MK Dons have had better than average home crowds this season.
Every side's average crowds as more than 2.55m fans flock to watch League Two games - where MK Dons, Crewe Alexandra, Carlisle United and Swindon Town rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 25th Mar 2025, 09:58 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 10:29 BST

It’s been a tough season for MK Dons as we all know.

But one positive is that the fans have continued to come out in good numbers to support the Dons in their time of need.

Around the League, 2.553m fans have so far watched games this season at an average gate of 5,959.

Unsuprisingly Bradford City, as ever, are a country mile ahead - but how does average crowds at Stadium MK compare to the rest of the league?

Here we have all the answers, courtesy of figures provided by the footballwebpages.co.uk website. (Figures provided by an external website and are accurate as of March 25)

Get the latest Dons news, here.

17,095

1. Bradford City

17,095 Photo: Nathan Stirk

10,422

2. Notts County

10,422 Photo: Getty Images

8,490

3. Chesterfield

8,490 Photo: Derbyshire Times

7,934

4. AFC Wimbledon

7,934 Photo: Bryn Lennon

