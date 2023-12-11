The former Dons manager has been out of work since the summer

Karl Robinson has been linked with yet another League One opportunity, this time at Burton Albion

Karl Robinson has been linked with the Burton Albion manager’s job following this morning’s sacking of Dino Maamria.

The Tunisian’s 15-month tenure came to an end in the form of a 13-word statement on Burton’s website earlier today (Monday) following the Brewers’ fourth straight loss on Saturday, going down 2-1 to Stevenage – Maamria’s former club – leaving them 19th in League One.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Robinson, who spent six-and-a-half years as MK Dons manager between 2010 and 2016, has been linked with several jobs since his departure from Leeds United in the summer, where he was assistant to Sam Allardyce, but remains out of work.

The 43-year-old has been linked with vacancies at Bradford City, Bristol Rovers and Fleetwood Town this season, and has once again been listed by bookmakers amongst the front runners to take over at the Pirelli Stadium.