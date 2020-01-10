Excitement in the dressing room at the arrival of Morris

New signing Carlton Morris has already impressed the MK Dons players with his performances in training.

The 24-year-old striker, on loan from Norwich City until the end of the season, signed for Dons on Wednesday and made a mark straight away.

Player of the Month Alex Gilbey said: "Yesterday he was unbelievable, link-up play was brilliant and he seems a lovely guy as well, so it's a great addition.

"When he has the ball at his feet, he's a strong lad and he feeds the other players. He scored a lot of goals in training as well, so it's a massive bonus for us to have players of that quality and hopefully he scores a few goals for us."

Manager Russell Martin has known Morris since he came through the ranks at Carrow Road, and the pair have shared a close bond since. And with Morris becoming available during the window, Martin moved swiftly to sign him.

He said: "He's been brilliant. He's a big character, which is something I felt we needed. The lads have been really impressed, he looks sharp and ready, and he'll give us another dimension. He will enable us to change formation or the way we play a bit, and give us another form of attack. I've been really pleased, he has said he's impressed and I hope this system will fit him well. I think he's a really big signing.

"For our younger lads to learn off him, how he looks after himself, before and after training, it'll be useful for them. He's been in and around the highest level for a while, so he knows what it takes.

"He's ready to come in, which gives me a selection dilemma, but it's great for me."