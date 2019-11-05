FA Cup clash could take the pressure off Dons

Two games away from League One duty could help MK Dons reset, believes to Jordan Houghton.

It has been six games since their last victory, the 1-0 win in the Leasing.com Trophy against Fulham U21s on October 1, but with just one draw in that time, Dons have dropped into the League One relegation zone, which saw them part company with Paul Tisdale on Saturday night.

The first two games for new boss Russell Martin to oversee are home games against League Two side Port Vale in the FA Cup and Wycombe Wanderers in the Leasing.com Trophy. And in the midst of the club's worst-ever run, midfielder Houghton hopes a couple of games away from league duty will help them.

He said: "Maybe it will. We've been saying it a lot recently though, but we need something to change. Maybe that means the FA Cup or Wycombe in the Trophy. We've got a couple of games to try something different, play with less pressure. We just want to get the run done with and get a win on the board. Hopefully it will come on Saturday."