Former Swans came back to Willen Road to haunt Newport Pagnell Town as they were beaten 3-1 by UCL Premier Division leaders Daventry Town on Tuesday night.

Luke Emery set up Taylor Orosz after just two minutes to fire the visitors into the lead.

Orosz doubled their advantage midway through the first half, before Emery effectively killed the game off on 32 minutes when he made it 3-0.

Dom Lawless pulled one back 12 minutes after the restart, but Newport remain 16th.