MK Dons celebrate Darragh Burns' goal in front of the travelling supporters at Vicarage Road

Fans celebrate MK Dons' Carabao Cup triumph over Watford

Nearly 2,000 MK Dons supporters certainly made their presence felt at Vicarage Road on Tuesday night as they roared their side on to a 2-0 victory over Watford.

By Toby Lock
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 6:30 am

Goals from Matt Dennis and Darragh Burns ensured Dons progressed into the third round draw with their best performance of the season so far, upsetting the Championship side who had, until last night, made an unbeaten start to the season.

"The support tonight was unbelievable,” said goal-scorer Burns. “I want to thank all the fans for coming down on a Tuesday night. They played a big part in it tonight, fair play to them, and I hope we can get a few more wins for them in the next few weeks.”

Head coach Liam Manning added: “We gave them something to celebrate and to get behind. It was great at the end, it felt like some of the games last season. They ere terrific tonight.”

For Dons, it marked the seventh time in their last eight away games with more than 1,000 travelling supporters – and the other game was only shy of that mark because of the ticket allocation afforded by Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

Here are some of the scenes from the away end at Vicarage Road.

