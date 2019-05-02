Fans praised by Dons ahead of season finale

With the biggest attendance of the season expected for the final game of the season, Jordan Houghton and Paul Tisdale have urged them to make as much noise as possible on Saturday.

Mansfield fans gave been given a big allocation of tickets, expected to be around 5,000, for the game which will see the winner secure promotion to League 1, leaving the loser to go through the play-offs.

Houghton, at the end of his first season at Stadium MK, hopes the home support will help them get over the line on Saturday.

He said: "Mansfield are bringing a big crowd as well, and I hope we can get a crowd like the Lincoln game – that was a really good atmosphere.

"The fans have been excellent throughout the season. You notice it more at the away games when they've travelled well and been loud. Hopefully, more of that on Saturday. These are the games you live for."

Manager Paul Tisdale added: "You'd rather play with your supporters behind you than someone else's. If the supporters support you, it makes a heck of a difference. At the end of my first season, I'd say the supporters have been exceptional in their behaviour. Even with disappointments, they have been sensible and supportive of everything we have done.

"They have been really proper all season, and I hope we can give them some real enjoyment.

"After the disappointment and misery of the last few years, I'm glad we're contributing to a good day. We've got a lot of people coming to the game, it'll be a big, big crowd and what a game to finish it."