Fans' support 'brilliant' since Martin took over

His fist pumps towards the Cowshed have been more commonly spotted in recent weeks as Russell Martin acknowledges the support he has received since taking over as MK Dons boss.

Martin stepped away from playing duties to replace Paul Tisdale in November, and acknowledged that, from the outside, it looked like a gamble.

But after four wins on the spin at Stadium MK and Dons out of the bottom three, Martin thanked the fans for their support during the last few difficult months.

"The fans have been brilliant since I joined the club," he said. "The backing they've given me – a few people will have raised eyebrows when they gave me the job, but I hope they're starting to see that we're working every second of the day to get this club to where it needs to be, staying in this division. But they have been brilliant.

"The players are certainly grateful too. They're a part of it too. We're growing together. I appreciate it, their support and I hope we're giving them something to really believe in."