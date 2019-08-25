Ferguson able to 'sit back and enjoy' Peterborough hammer Dons

Darren Ferguson was able to relax on his return to Stadium MK as his Peterborough United side thrashed MK Dons 4-0 on Saturday.

Three first half goals from his potent strike force of Marcus Maddison, Ivan Toney and Mo Eisa effectively put the game to bed after 40 minutes, but Eisa added his second with 18 minutes to go to put a bow on the result.

After his previous trip to Milton Keynes saw Ferguson sacked following a 3-0 defeat - again with all three goals coming in the opening period - the Scot said he enjoyed this trip far more.

“That was a complete performance,” Ferguson told the Peterborough Telegraph. “There are not many games when you just sit back and enjoy watching your team play.

“We were ruthless in the first-half and earned the right to play with control and precision after the break.

“We were very good. We played well with the ball and defended well without it. We scored some great goals and we were very professional.

“And there is more to come from this group. There were still little bits I wasn’t happy with.

“We dominated from the first whistle, but we had become a little bit sloppy before we took the lead with a brilliant goal from Marcus (Maddison).

“We are so lucky to still have him at this club. He is a special talent. He is intelligent tactically as well as having loads of quality.

“We fancied we could do well today. We knew Ivan Toney would win 90 per cent of his headers against this team.

“Mo took his goals well and he is now full of confidence. His partnership with Ivan is looking good now."