Fewer players needed in January than first thought

January may be a quieter month than many expected a few weeks ago, according to Russell Martin.

With Dons beginning to find their feet under their new manager, bolstering the squad next month might not see as many new faces through the door.

Martin admitted he would like to add a few new players, but says it might not be as many as first thought.

“We need a couple of ins to add some freshness and some we need something different, so that doesn’t change.

“We haven’t we’ve got a lot of really good footballers, but we’re lacking in certain areas. I don't think we need extra bodies - it's one thing we don't need. We've got a lot so if we bring people in they've got a really elevate where we are in terms of ability and and also what they had in the dressing room. But I think maybe we need fewer players than we thought.

“If players continue to impress us, it makes our lives in January much easier because we don’t need to replace people, because they keep answering the questions we’re asking of them.

“And then all of a sudden, we’re looking at different types of players. We need something, but we don’t need as much as we thought.”