First goal overshadowed by defeat - Bowery

It was a disappointing afternoon for Jordan Bowery, after scoring his first MK Dons goal in a 3-2 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers.

Bowery scored the equaliser on 33 minutes, cancelling out Joe Jacobson's early penalty. Fred Onyedinma netted a second for the home side before Conor McGrandles stuck a penalty of his own over the bar. Jordan Houghton then netted an equaliser from the spot five minutes into the second period, but David Wheeler scored a last minute winner for the Chairboys.

Bowery, who signed in the summer for Crewe, said he was pleased to get off the mark, but frustrated it came in a defeat.

"I got the goal but the main thing is the points," he said. "It's disappointing but we've got a game on Tuesday to put it right.

"The fans were great and it would have been nice to get three points, and if not a point, but it's disappointing. We knew what they were capable of and they did it right. They are a solid team, and if they pick up the three points they deserved it.

"It's nice to get off the mark as a striker, and hopefully more come, but the points are more important. If I can work hard and contribute with goals or assists or whatever, that's the main objective.

"I'm getting the chances, that's the main thing. If I'm not getting a sniff, that's when I worry. But the football we play and the strengths I have we can play to so I know chances will come."