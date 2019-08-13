First half flurry of goals sees Newport Pagnell Town progress in the FA Cup

A remarkable first half at Willen Road saw Newport Pagnell Town and Cheltenham Saracens share eight goals in Extra Preliminary Round of the FA Cup.

The Swans, playing this season in the SSML Premier Division, were 3-0 up inside eight minutes to effectively put the game to bed before it had even had time to settle.

Sam Macrae opened the scoring after two minutes, before Sam Parrish doubled the lead three minutes later.

Leon Lobjoit opened his account for the afternoon by the eighth minute, before Jake Watkinson made it 4-0 on 17 minutes.

Saracens got on the scoresheet via an own goal, but Lobjoit’s second made it 5-1 on 32 minutes.

Another goal for the visitors made it 5-2 five minutes before the break, but Lobjoit completed his first half hat-trick on the stroke of half time to make it 6-2.

Incredibly, there were no goals in the second period as Newport Pagnell progressed into the next round.