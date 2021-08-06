Fisher to face a late fitness test ahead of Bolton opener

Andrew Fisher

Dons are waiting on the fitness of goalkeeper Andrew Fisher ahead of their League One opening day fixture with Bolton Wanderers.

The 23-year-old was first choice keeper last season and looks set to carry the gloves into the new campaign too, but suffered an ankle injury during pre-season. Returning to training this week, interim boss Dean Lewington is waiting to see how Fisher reacts to training today (Friday) before making any decisions about whether to hand him a start at the University of Bolton Stadium or to continue with Franco Ravizzoli, who played on Saturday in the 5-0 defeat to Bournemouth.

Max Watters meanwhile will miss out on the game after he too suffered a knock in training. The on-loan Cardiff City striker has been sent for a scan, with the club waiting to hear back how bad the extent of the injury is.

Arguably a bigger obstacle in facing Lewington and Dons though is their lack of an analysis department in the build-up to the opening game. Having sourced videos of Bolton's pre-season games though, Lewington said they will go into the game knowing the sort of threats Ian Evatt's side can provide.

Lewington said: "We've not got any analysts, but we've managed to get a tape to have a look at them and we will prepare as best we can. We are aware they're a newly promoted team, will be confident, similar to us in a lot of ways - they like to get it down and play.