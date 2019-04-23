Fit-again Williams had to remain patient in fitness battle

While defenders were dropping like flies, George Williams said he was not encouraged to rush back ahead of time from a long-term hamstring injury.

Williams had been out since early January after suffering the injury against Bury. Despite his returned pencilled in for next season, he was spotted warming up with the first team against Tranmere last week, Williams came off the bench at Notts County on Good Friday and against against Port Vale on Monday.

Williams had plenty of company in the treatment room with him in the last few months, especially with fellow defenders Jordan Moore-Taylor, Mathieu Baudry, Mitch Hancox, Baily Cargill and Joe Walsh now out for the rest of the season.

Despite the lack of numbers at the back, forcing midfielder Jordan Houghton into the rear guard, Williams said he was solely focused on getting back fit, not fast.

"My mindset was to do the right things," he said. "Regardless of defensive injuries, I just wanted to get fit as quick as possible. Simon (Crampton, Dons' physio) and his team have been great with me, but I always wanted to get back as quick as possible to help the boys out. It has been a busy treatment room.

"It has been a bit makeshift lately, but Jordan Houghton has come in and done really well. I'm doing the best I can to get as fit as possible and make myself available. I've got to keep working hard to get fit."